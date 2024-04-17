Single-family residence sells for $525,000 in Cloverdale

215 Commercial Street (Google Street View)

A 1,530-square-foot house built in 1916 has changed hands.

The historic property located at 215 Commercial Street in Cloverdale was sold on March 27, 2024. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $343 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. Additionally, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,003-square-foot home at 229 North Washington Street in Cloverdale sold in June 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On North Cloverdale Boulevard in Cloverdale in November 2023 a 2,230-square-foot home was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In November 2023, a 1,197-square-foot home on North Main Street in Cloverdale sold for $539,000, a price per square foot of $450. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.