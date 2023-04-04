Single-family residence sells for $530,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 913 Kingwood Street in Santa Rosa was sold on March 6, 2023 for $530,000, or $344 per square foot. The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 1,541 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a detached garage. The unit sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,686-square-foot home on Renee Court in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $356.

A 1,990-square-foot home at 659 Clover Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $314.

On Scott Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,247-square-foot home was sold for $569,000, a price per square foot of $456.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.