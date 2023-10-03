Single-family residence sells for $534,000 in Cloverdale

11 Alter Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 11 Alter Street in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 18, 2023. The $534,000 purchase price works out to $576 per square foot.

The house, built in 1951, has an interior space of 927 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a single carport.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,120-square-foot home at 105 Syrah Court in Cloverdale sold in June 2023 for $879,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Lavender Court in Cloverdale in May 2023 a 1,392-square-foot home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,551-square-foot home on None in Cloverdale sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $445. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

