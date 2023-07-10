Single-family residence sells for $550,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 420 Tanglewood Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,110-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on June 22, 2023. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $495 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property occupies a lot of 4,791 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Snark Avenue in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,540-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,318-square-foot home on Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa sold for $691,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,005-square-foot home at 608 Benjamins Court in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $899,000, a price per square foot of $448. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.