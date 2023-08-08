Single-family residence sells for $550,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 735 Milton Street in Santa Rosa was sold on July 18, 2023. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $442 per square foot. The house, built in 1948, has an interior space of 1,243 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. Additionally, the house comes with a single carport. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,920 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Grand Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,353-square-foot home was sold for $467,500, a price per square foot of $346. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,284-square-foot home at 926 Payson Way in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $568,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,015-square-foot home on Santa Ana Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.