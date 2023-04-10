3-bedroom house in Santa Rosa sells for $550,000

A house located at 2461 Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,184-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on March 22, 2023. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $465 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,000-square-foot home at 2452 College Park Circle in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $550.

On Appaloosa Court in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 3,594-square-foot home was sold for $1,595,000, a price per square foot of $444.

In February 2023, a 2,310-square-foot home on Countryside Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $407.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.