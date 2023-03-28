Single-family residence sells for $555,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,070-square-foot house built in 1949 has changed hands. The property located at 1903 Janero Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 27, 2023, for $555,000, or $519 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,944-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In December 2022, a 1,408-square-foot home on Joseph Court in Santa Rosa sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $348.

On Hughes Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,603-square-foot home was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $299.

A 1,008-square-foot home at 851 McMinn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $510,000, a price per square foot of $506.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.