Single-family residence sells for $560,000 in Cloverdale

A house located at 62 West Brookside Drive in Cloverdale has new owners.

The 1,376-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on April 26, 2024, for $560,000, or $407 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property occupies a lot of 3,484 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On South Foothill Boulevard in Cloverdale in November 2023 a 1,932-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,056-square-foot home on Del Webb Drive in Cloverdale sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $331. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,672-square-foot home at 104 West Brookside Drive in Cloverdale sold in August 2023 for $530,000, a price per square foot of $317. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

