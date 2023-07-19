Single-family residence sells for $560,000 in Cloverdale

A 1,802-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The property located at 134 Rosewood Drive in Cloverdale was sold on June 30, 2023, for $560,000, or $311 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 5,662 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,003-square-foot home on Debmar Lane in Cloverdale sold for $479,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Allen Avenue in Cloverdale in May 2023 a 1,268-square-foot home was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,056-square-foot home at 105 Del Webb Drive in Cloverdale sold in April 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $331. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.