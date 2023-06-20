Single-family residence sells for $568,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,284-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The property located at 926 Payson Way in Santa Rosa was sold on June 2, 2023. The $568,000 purchase price works out to $442 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 2,309-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Santa Ana Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,015-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In January 2023, a 1,353-square-foot home on Grand Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $467,500, a price per square foot of $346. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,227-square-foot home at 2018 Tokay Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $639,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.