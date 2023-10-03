Single-family residence sells for $572,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 2422 College Park Circle in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,212-square-foot property, built in 1984, was sold on Sept. 18, 2023, for $572,000, or $472 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In August 2023, a 1,684-square-foot home on West College Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $639,000, a price per square foot of $379. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On College Park Circle in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,000-square-foot home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $550. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,720-square-foot home at 1096 Dickens Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $670,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

