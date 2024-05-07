Single-family residence sells for $575,000 in Santa Rosa

1150 Grand Avenue (Google Street View)

A historic house located at 1150 Grand Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,092-square-foot property, built in 1924, was sold on April 15, 2024.

The $575,000 purchase price works out to $527 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a single carport. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,243-square-foot home at 735 Milton Street in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Frazier Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2024 a 1,629-square-foot home was sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $485. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In November 2023, a 510-square-foot home on Temple Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $755. The home has 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.