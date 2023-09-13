Single-family residence sells for $580,500 in Guerneville

17282 Old Monte Rio Road (Google Street View)

A 1,584-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands.

The property located at 17282 Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville was sold on Aug. 24, 2023. The $580,500 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating. In addition, the home comes with an attached one-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Cherry Street in Guerneville in May 2023 a 992-square-foot home was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,549-square-foot home at 17315 Riverside Drive in Guerneville sold in January 2023 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $371. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,620-square-foot home on Park Avenue in Guerneville sold for $687,500, a price per square foot of $424. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.