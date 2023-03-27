Single-family residence sells for $585,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 5107 Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,400-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on Feb. 28, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price works out to $418 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 2,212-square-foot home at 452 Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $829,000, a price per square foot of $375.

On Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,173-square-foot home was sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $400.

In December 2022, a 1,540-square-foot home on Snark Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $390.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.