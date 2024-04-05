Single-family residence sells for $600,000 in Windsor

10903 Rio Ruso Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,828-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands.

The property located at 10903 Rio Ruso Drive in Windsor was sold on March 14, 2024. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $328 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,098 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,445-square-foot home at 112 Chiquita Lane in Windsor sold in June 2023 for $590,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Chiquita Lane in Windsor in October 2023 a 1,445-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,312-square-foot home on Dawn Way in Windsor sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.