Single-family residence sells for $605,000 in Rohnert Park

A house located at 8153 Santa Barbara Drive in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 900-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on Feb. 24, 2023, for $605,000, or $672 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,328-square-foot home on Breen Way in Cotati sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $486.

On Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,269-square-foot home was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $504.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 7642 Bernice Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in December 2022 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $542.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.