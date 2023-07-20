Single-family residence sells for $620,000 in Guerneville

A 2,030-square-foot house built in 1946 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 14259 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville was sold on June 30, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $305 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with four parking spots, ensuring convenient parking for multiple cars. The property's lot measures 5,227 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 992-square-foot home at 14225 Cherry Street in Guerneville sold in May 2023 for $340,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Cherry Street in Guerneville in May 2023 a 1,088-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $538. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,620-square-foot home on Park Avenue in Guerneville sold for $687,500, a price per square foot of $424. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.