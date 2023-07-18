Single-family residence sells for $620,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 3677 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa was sold on June 27, 2023 for $620,000, or $388 per square foot. The house, built in 2021, has an interior space of 1,600 square feet. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the house comes with an attached garage. The property sits on a 2,178-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,440-square-foot home at 734 Fresno Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Fresno Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,440-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,884-square-foot home on Deuce Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

