Single-family residence sells for $620,000 in Sebastopol

The historic property located at 7611 Washington Avenue in Sebastopol was sold on June 26, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $1,084 per square foot. The house, built in 1926, has an interior space of 572 square feet. This single-story house has one bedroom and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,306 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,084-square-foot home on Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol in January 2023 a 1,460-square-foot home was sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 668-square-foot home at 7695 Leland Street in Sebastopol sold in April 2023 for $629,000, a price per square foot of $942. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.