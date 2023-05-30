Single-family residence sells for $622,000 in Cloverdale

A house located at 438 Josephine Drive in Cloverdale has new owners. The 1,364-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on May 8, 2023, for $622,000, or $456 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,263-square-foot home at 601 Antonio Street in Cloverdale sold in December 2022 for $560,000, a price per square foot of $443.

On School Street in Cloverdale in May 2023 a 1,223-square-foot home was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $499.

In March 2023, a 1,288-square-foot home on North Washington Street in Cloverdale sold for $566,000, a price per square foot of $439.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.