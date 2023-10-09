Single-family residence sells for $629,000 in Santa Rosa

2664 Lathrop Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,633-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands.

The property located at 2664 Lathrop Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 20, 2023. The $629,000 purchase price works out to $385 per square foot.

This two-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. In addition, the home provides a detached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Trombetta Street in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 2,176-square-foot home was sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,376-square-foot home on Park Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $314. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 960-square-foot home at 2508 Stephanie Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $595,000, a price per square foot of $620. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.