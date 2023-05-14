Single-family residence sells for $630,000 in Petaluma

The property located at 30 Rio Vista Way in Petaluma was sold on April 26, 2023. The $630,000 purchase price works out to $634 per square foot. The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 994 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Madison Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,047-square-foot home was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $521.

A 1,186-square-foot home at 139 West Payran Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $445,000, a price per square foot of $375.

In February 2023, a 1,144-square-foot home on Jess Avenue in Petaluma sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $673.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.