Single-family residence sells for $640,000 in Santa Rosa

1818 Orchard Street (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 1818 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 5,128-square-foot property, built in 1949, was sold on April 19, 2024.

The $640,000 purchase price works out to $125 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house features a detached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,791 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,900-square-foot home at 1807 Beaver Street in Santa Rosa sold in April 2024 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $316. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Orchard Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,199-square-foot home was sold for $643,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2023, a 1,858-square-foot home on Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.