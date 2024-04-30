Single-family residence sells for $645,000 in Santa Rosa

213 Mockingbird Circle (Google Street View)

The property located at 213 Mockingbird Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on April 11, 2024.

The $645,000 purchase price works out to $387 per square foot.

The house, built in 1969, has an interior space of 1,665 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Mockingbird Circle in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $767,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,050-square-foot home at 177 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $902,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,401-square-foot home on Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.