Single-family residence sells for $650,000 in Cloverdale

156 Clover Springs Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,672-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands.

The property located at 156 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 15, 2023. The $650,000 purchase price works out to $389 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In August 2023, a 1,080-square-foot home on Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,116-square-foot home at 107 Primrose Lane in Cloverdale sold in May 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.