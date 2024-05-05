Single-family residence sells for $650,000 in Petaluma

605 Crinella Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 605 Crinella Drive in Petaluma was sold on April 5, 2024 for $650,000, or $347 per square foot.

The house, built in 1961, has an interior space of 1,872 square feet.

This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,159-square-foot home at 1620 Putnam Way in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $875,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2024, a 1,628-square-foot home on Sarkesian Drive in Petaluma sold for $855,000, a price per square foot of $525. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Alta Drive in Petaluma in August 2023 a 1,652-square-foot home was sold for $808,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

