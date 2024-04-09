Single-family residence sells for $650,000 in Santa Rosa

6552 Pine Valley Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 6552 Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 22, 2024 for $650,000, or $386 per square foot.

The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,684 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,049 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2024, a 2,478-square-foot home on Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,188,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,269-square-foot home at 6581 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $624,000, a price per square foot of $492. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa in October 2023 a 1,230-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

