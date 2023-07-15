Single-family residence sells for $655,000 in Healdsburg

A house located at 2750 North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg has new owners. The 1,406-square-foot property, built in 1932, was sold on June 20, 2023. The $655,000 purchase price works out to $466 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the home provides a carport. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,049 square feet.

