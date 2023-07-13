Single-family residence sells for $657,000 in Windsor

The property located at 864 Bob Crosby Way in Windsor was sold on June 26, 2023 for $657,000, or $534 per square foot. The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 1,230 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Bond Place in Windsor in June 2023 a 1,442-square-foot home was sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,262-square-foot home on Pulteney Place in Windsor sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $515. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,400-square-foot home at 9457 Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.