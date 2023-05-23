Single-family residence sells for $660,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 385 Santa Clara Place in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,680-square-foot property, built in 1981, was sold on May 4, 2023. The $660,000 purchase price works out to $393 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On San Pedro Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,360-square-foot home was sold for $652,000, a price per square foot of $479.

In April 2023, a 1,653-square-foot home on Countryside Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $593.

A 1,120-square-foot home at 2430 Widgeon Court in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $636,000, a price per square foot of $568.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.