Single-family residence sells for $670,000 in Petaluma

The property located at 1587 Anna Way in Petaluma was sold on May 31, 2023. The $670,000 purchase price works out to $410 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,633 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In December 2022, a 2,128-square-foot home on Trellis Lane in Petaluma sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $406. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,281-square-foot home at 1525 Trellis Lane in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $811,000, a price per square foot of $633. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Wieling Way in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,188-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $423. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

