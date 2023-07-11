Single-family residence sells for $670,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 2437 Rock Creek Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,116-square-foot property, built in 1954, was sold on June 26, 2023. The $670,000 purchase price works out to $600 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes four bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property encompasses a generous 8,712 square feet of land.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,761-square-foot home at 1327 Maes Place in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $752,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,084-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $623. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In April 2023, a 1,808-square-foot home on Melbrook Way in Santa Rosa sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

