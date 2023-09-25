Single-family residence sells for $671,000 in Santa Rosa

5029 McCloskey Court (Google Street View)

A 1,164-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands.

The property located at 5029 McCloskey Court in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 8, 2023. The $671,000 purchase price works out to $576 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,320-square-foot home on Estes Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $470. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,380-square-foot home at 708 Saint Mary Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Lockwood Circle in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,160-square-foot home was sold for $719,000, a price per square foot of $620. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

