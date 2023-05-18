Single-family residence sells for $675,000 in Windsor

A house located at 9762 Dawn Way in Windsor has new owners. The 1,312-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on April 14, 2023. The $675,000 purchase price works out to $514 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,797-square-foot home at 440 Godfrey Drive in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $749,000, a price per square foot of $417.

In December 2022, a 1,056-square-foot home on Gemini Drive in Windsor sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $540.

On Stellar Lane in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,500-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $473.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.