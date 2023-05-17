Single-family residence sells for $679,000 in Guerneville

The property located at 14829 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville was sold on April 25, 2023. The $679,000 purchase price works out to $471 per square foot. The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 1,442 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Summit Avenue in Guerneville in January 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $378.

A 1,227-square-foot home at 14301 McLane Avenue in Guerneville sold in March 2023 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $575.

In April 2023, a 1,620-square-foot home on Park Avenue in Guerneville sold for $687,500, a price per square foot of $424.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.