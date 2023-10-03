Single-family residence sells for $680,000 in Santa Rosa

687 Connie Street (Google Street View)

A 1,386-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands.

The property located at 687 Connie Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 15, 2023, for $680,000, or $491 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In August 2023, a 1,465-square-foot home on Courtyard Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $629,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Connie Street in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,910-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $353. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,205-square-foot home at 562 Courtyard Circle in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $570,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

