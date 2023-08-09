Single-family residence sells for $690,000 in Cloverdale

A 1,685-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The property located at 219 Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale was sold on July 18, 2023, for $690,000, or $409 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property encompasses a generous 6,534 square feet of land.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,536-square-foot home at 106 Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,300-square-foot home on Spring Court in Cloverdale sold for $649,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gentle Breeze Way in Cloverdale in March 2023 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $549,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.