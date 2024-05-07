Single-family residence sells for $690,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,643-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands.

The property located at 440 Oak Point Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 16, 2024, for $690,000, or $420 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage. The property's lot measures 0.6-acre square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In June 2023, a 1,828-square-foot home on Oak Point Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,135,000, a price per square foot of $621. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Mesa Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,035-square-foot home was sold for $759,000, a price per square foot of $373. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,401-square-foot home at 408 Oak Brook Place in Santa Rosa sold in November 2023 for $899,000, a price per square foot of $642. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.