Single-family residence sells for $690,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 7347 Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 9, 2023. The $690,000 purchase price works out to $530 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,301 square feet. This single-story home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,211-square-foot home on Birchbark Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $607,000, a price per square foot of $501. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,748-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,611-square-foot home at 7404 Birchbark Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.