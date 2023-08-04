Single-family residence sells for $699,000 in Windsor

A house located at 689 Claudius Way in Windsor has new owners. The 1,731-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on July 13, 2023. The $699,000 purchase price works out to $404 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,791 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In June 2023, a 1,882-square-foot home on Jessica Drive in Windsor sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,563-square-foot home at 656 Claudius Way in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Foxwood Court in Windsor in June 2023 a 2,663-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $315. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.