Single-family residence sells for $700,000 in Cloverdale

A spacious house located at 229 North Washington Street in Cloverdale has new owners. The 2,003-square-foot property, built in 2005, was sold on June 29, 2023, for $700,000, or $349 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Additionally, the house comes with a detached one-car garage. The property sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In December 2022, a 1,263-square-foot home on Antonio Street in Cloverdale sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $443. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,288-square-foot home at 420 North Washington Street in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $566,000, a price per square foot of $439. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Josephine Drive in Cloverdale in May 2023 a 1,364-square-foot home was sold for $622,000, a price per square foot of $456. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.