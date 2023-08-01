Single-family residence sells for $700,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 1125 Levine Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 11, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $367 per square foot. The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 1,908 square feet. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. Situated on a spacious 7,200-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Tyne Court in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,243-square-foot home was sold for $692,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,417-square-foot home at 2266 Coventry Court in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $693,500, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,716-square-foot home on Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $719,500, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.