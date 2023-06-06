Single-family residence sells for $700,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 2497 Chatham Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 16, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $499 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,402 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In March 2023, a 1,184-square-foot home on Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $465.

A 1,000-square-foot home at 2452 College Park Circle in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $550.

On Appaloosa Court in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 3,594-square-foot home was sold for $1,595,000, a price per square foot of $444.

