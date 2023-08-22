Single-family residence sells for $705,000 in Rohnert Park

The property located at 1536 Mary Place in Rohnert Park was sold on July 31, 2023 for $705,000, or $453 per square foot. The house, built in 1991, has an interior space of 1,556 square feet. This two-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Maximillian Place in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 2,038-square-foot home was sold for $779,000, a price per square foot of $382. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,722-square-foot home at 1546 Mallory Place in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $910,000, a price per square foot of $334. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,341-square-foot home on Mallory Place in Rohnert Park sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

