Single-family residence sells for $710,000 in Rohnert Park

1383 Rebecca Way (Google Street View)

A 2,020-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1383 Rebecca Way in Rohnert Park was sold on April 16, 2024. The $710,000 purchase price works out to $351 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage. The lot measures 5,662 square feet and features a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In November 2023, a 1,973-square-foot home on Rosana Way in Rohnert Park sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $388. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,808-square-foot home at 1451 Roman Drive in Rohnert Park sold in February 2024 for $880,000, a price per square foot of $313. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Monique Place in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 1,442-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $492. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.