Single-family residence sells for $715,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 1653 Jennings Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 23, 2023 for $715,000, or $625 per square foot. The house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,144 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,098 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,275-square-foot home at 1410 Manhattan Way in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,398-square-foot home on Nancy Court in Santa Rosa sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Jolon Court in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,104-square-foot home was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

