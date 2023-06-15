Single-family residence sells for $715,000 in Windsor

The property located at 404 Gordon Court in Windsor was sold on May 26, 2023 for $715,000, or $440 per square foot. The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,624 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,698-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,864-square-foot home on Planetree Drive in Windsor sold for $681,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,795-square-foot home at 260 Flametree Circle in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $752,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Quaking Aspen Lane in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,864-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.