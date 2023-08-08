Single-family residence sells for $721,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,786-square-foot house built in 1987 has changed hands. The property located at 2157 Little River Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on July 21, 2023. The $721,000 purchase price works out to $404 per square foot. This two-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,227 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In July 2023, a 1,908-square-foot home on Levine Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,716-square-foot home at 1936 Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $719,500, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Tyne Court in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,243-square-foot home was sold for $692,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.