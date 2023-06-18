Single-family residence sells for $740,000 in Petaluma

The property located at 115 Rene Drive in Petaluma was sold on May 31, 2023. The $740,000 purchase price works out to $489 per square foot. The house, built in 1968, has an interior space of 1,513 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,832-square-foot home at 1740 Pine Avenue in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $895,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Ely Boulevard in Petaluma in February 2023 a 2,647-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,745-square-foot home on Ingram Way in Petaluma sold for $1,007,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.