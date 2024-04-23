Single-family residence sells for $740,000 in Santa Rosa

2135 La Paloma Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 2135 La Paloma Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 2, 2024 for $740,000, or $617 per square foot.

The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,199 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a garage. The property's lot measures 7,405 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Diamond Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,260-square-foot home was sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $639. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 2,044-square-foot home on Eleanor Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $612. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,872-square-foot home at 2182 Siesta Lane in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $905,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

